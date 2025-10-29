America, America

America, America

News Outlets Dance With Trump and His Ballroom

CNN reportedly got word to downplay the East Wing demolition; the Washington Post excuses it
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Oct 29, 2025
15
37
Transcript

This On-Target video by Mark Jacob and me examines how some legacy media are seeking to please Donald Trump by soft-pedaling their response to his reckless destruction of the White House’s East Wing to make way for his Mar-a-Lago-style billionaires’ ballroom.

The Status newsletter reported that CNN boss Mark Thompson had a White House meeting and then urged his staff to ease up on the story. (CNN denied it.) The Washington Post, meanwhile, praised Trump’s aggressive unilateral action because “the traditional review process” would take too long. (Post owner Jeff Bezos is helping pay for the ballroom.) So much for consultations and input by actual experts who respect American history.

Jacob is author of the compelling Stop the Presses newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

