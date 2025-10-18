Live shots from New York City at 44th St and 7th Ave. as thousands of New Yorkers were marching toward 14th St. and Union Square. This Substack Live includes short interviews with protestors.
No Kings in NYC
A recording from Steven Beschloss's live video
Oct 18, 2025
