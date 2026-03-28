No Kings in NYC

Thank you to all those who tuned into the live video. Here’s an early glimpse of the crowd plus a handful of live interviews with protestors. As one said to me, after I asked if I could photograph him and his sign, “We want it to be documented.” As another told his wife, urging her to the center of the street, “It’s important to be counted.”

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