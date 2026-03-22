Photos by (left) Chip Somodevilla and (right) Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

I am sharing here my essays and live conversation from the past week, in case you’ve missed them. Our world is moving fast these days, so I thought it would be useful to gather them together for you. I’m also including one bonus Saturday Prompt from 2022, which asks about the pets we love and includes personal reflections.

The Stupidity of a Bully: When you abuse people and countries, they are unlikely to come running to help you (3/16)

Snapshot: He Is Out of His Mind: This is increasingly obvious—and increasingly dangerous (3/17)

“They Fear Organized Public Power”: Talking with Indivisible’s Ezra Levin about No Kings, public protest and defeating Trump (3/18)

The Deadly Danger of Careless People: Now they want $200 billion more for their reckless adventures (3/20)

Who Are America’s Allies Now?: A Saturday Prompt (3/21)

What Pets Do You Love? A Saturday Prompt (10/1/22)

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