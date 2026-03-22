America, America

America, America

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Ann Sharon's avatar
Ann Sharon
7hEdited

This is the week to prepare to show the world again and in a bigger voice that we are not with the clown car, the bully & the despicable things being done in our name (with our tax dollars).

To show the politicians; to let those around us know: We are not alone & give others hope.

To strengthen community connections, build local networks that plug into a larger movement.

To begin the needed work to rid us of the clown car.

Start by telling your neighbors and friends how uplifting it is to attend No Kings protests. If you don’t know - find out for yourself the joy of community that is shared. The importance defining who we are by being visible.

No Kings Day is always a “BYOS” Bring Your Own Signs and bring a friend, a neighbor, a group, event.

There is strength in numbers. You’ll feel it.

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AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
8h

Love the distraction

(Puppy)

And the colors in the floor covering

🎶

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