The Week That Was
The week's essays and live conversation about our mad, mad world. Plus: Pets!
I am sharing here my essays and live conversation from the past week, in case you’ve missed them. Our world is moving fast these days, so I thought it would be useful to gather them together for you. I’m also including one bonus Saturday Prompt from 2022, which asks about the pets we love and includes personal reflections.
The Stupidity of a Bully: When you abuse people and countries, they are unlikely to come running to help you (3/16)
Snapshot: He Is Out of His Mind: This is increasingly obvious—and increasingly dangerous (3/17)
“They Fear Organized Public Power”: Talking with Indivisible’s Ezra Levin about No Kings, public protest and defeating Trump (3/18)
The Deadly Danger of Careless People: Now they want $200 billion more for their reckless adventures (3/20)
Who Are America’s Allies Now?: A Saturday Prompt (3/21)
What Pets Do You Love? A Saturday Prompt (10/1/22)
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This is the week to prepare to show the world again and in a bigger voice that we are not with the clown car, the bully & the despicable things being done in our name (with our tax dollars).
To show the politicians; to let those around us know: We are not alone & give others hope.
To strengthen community connections, build local networks that plug into a larger movement.
To begin the needed work to rid us of the clown car.
Start by telling your neighbors and friends how uplifting it is to attend No Kings protests. If you don’t know - find out for yourself the joy of community that is shared. The importance defining who we are by being visible.
No Kings Day is always a “BYOS” Bring Your Own Signs and bring a friend, a neighbor, a group, event.
There is strength in numbers. You’ll feel it.
Love the distraction
(Puppy)
And the colors in the floor covering
🎶