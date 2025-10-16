Trump and Vance Don't Give a Damn

This is the latest installment of the ongoing video series, Got a Minute or Two? Mad Hattery and Other Outrages. Today’s outrage: Donald Trump and JD Vance thinking they can say or do anything without consequence, without shame, with little interest in whether it shows them to be immoral men.

There are so many examples of this, but given the daily onslaught of transgressions, it’s too easy to gloss over them. So I took two minutes to pause and reflect on what their behavior portends for our beloved country.

Share

Becoming a paid subscriber to America, America—for $50 a year or just $5 a month—helps sustain our work, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to our dynamic community conversations. It also represents your commitment to fearless and independent journalism. That’s never been more critical.