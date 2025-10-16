America, America

America, America



Trump and Vance Don't Give a Damn

Got a Minute or Two? Mad Hattery and Other Outrages
Steven Beschloss
Oct 16, 2025
This is the latest installment of the ongoing video series, Got a Minute or Two? Mad Hattery and Other Outrages. Today’s outrage: Donald Trump and JD Vance thinking they can say or do anything without consequence, without shame, with little interest in whether it shows them to be immoral men.

There are so many examples of this, but given the daily onslaught of transgressions, it’s too easy to gloss over them. So I took two minutes to pause and reflect on what their behavior portends for our beloved country.

