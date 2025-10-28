America, America

America, America

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
6
20

Trump's Reckless Threats With Our Troops

Got a Minute or Two? Mad Hattery and Other Outrages...in Japan
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Oct 28, 2025
6
20
Share

In Japan today, standing before our troops on the USS George Washington, the deranged Donald Trump threatened to deploy more than the National Guard in American cities. This is my brief video comment on what he had to say—and why his threat represents a further transgression against our Constitution.

Share

Becoming a paid subscriber to America, America—for $50 a year or just $5 a month—helps sustain our work, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to our dynamic community conversations. It also represents your commitment to fearless and independent journalism.

*Photo Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture