America, America

Trying to Kill the Laughter

Got a Minute or Two? Mad Hattery and Other Outrages
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Sep 19, 2025
Transcript

Here’s the second installment of my new short video series: “Got a Minute or Two?” Today’s focus: Donald Trump’s hunger for vengeance and utter absence of humor. It’s a terrible combination. Americans should have known better than to elect a man who can’t take a joke.

I hope you find it valuable and share it with others. Feel free to give me your feedback. And: Let’s hang in there and keep laughing at a man who despises our sacred right of free speech and so much more. That’s how we hold onto our sanity and eventually overcome this dark chapter.

For a fuller discussion of what prompted this short video commentary, check out my new essay, “Capitulation and the Attack on Free Speech,” if you haven’t already.

Discussion about this video

