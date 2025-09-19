Trying to Kill the Laughter

Here’s the second installment of my new short video series: “Got a Minute or Two?” Today’s focus: Donald Trump’s hunger for vengeance and utter absence of humor. It’s a terrible combination. Americans should have known better than to elect a man who can’t take a joke.

I hope you find it valuable and share it with others. Feel free to give me your feedback. And: Let’s hang in there and keep laughing at a man who despises our sacred right of free speech and so much more. That’s how we hold onto our sanity and eventually overcome this dark chapter.

For a fuller discussion of what prompted this short video commentary, check out my new essay, “Capitulation and the Attack on Free Speech,” if you haven’t already.

