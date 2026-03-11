America, America

Ukraine, Iran and Trump's Indifference and Incompetence

A recorded conversation with Lincoln Square's Stuart Stevens
Steven Beschloss and Lincoln Square
Mar 11, 2026
I looked forward to this live conversation with Lincoln Square’s Stuart Stevens, who has just gotten back from Ukraine where he participated in an aid mission. Stuart shared his insights on the remarkable resolve and resilience of the people in Kyiv, despite the inevitable fatigue of their brutal war with Russia (now in its fight year) and the ongoing attacks in their city and bey…

