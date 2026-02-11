Epstein, Accountability and the Growing Outrage

Just as Pam Bondi was contemptuously attacking House Democrats who asked her to take responsibility for her role in the continuing Epstein files coverup—she also refused to even look at survivors in the audience and repeatedly praised Donald Trump’s “great achievements”—Lincoln Square’s Stuart Stevens and I discussed the necessity of holding Trump and others accountable for their involvement. “You have a collection of very rich and very powerful people thinking the law doesn’t apply to them,” I noted. What’s in the files “is so disturbing and sickening in all kinds of ways…I don't see how this goes away and I don't see how that doesn't keep building.”

In our wide-ranging conversation, Stuart and I discussed various strategies for the majority to oppose the regime’s lawless actions, including a national strike and targeted boycotts. We also talked about the necessity of a massive Democratic win in November to overcome Trump’s tactics to steal the election and begin to hold this criminal regime accountable. Stuart’s prediction: “Democrats are going to win in large numbers in the midterms and they’re going to win in large enough numbers that you’re not going to be able to steal.”

Do check out our conversation and let me know your thoughts.

