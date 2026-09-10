“Embrace Anger”

I expected Stuart Stevens, the former Republican strategist and author of the searing indictment of his former party, the bestselling It Was All a Lie, to speak candidly about what’s at stake and how we defeat and overcome the authoritarian Trump regime in less than two months. Stuart did not disappoint.

In this latest episode of Six Questions, Stuart underscored that the Democrats need to see themselves as a dissident movement rather than simply a governing party that would follow victory in the midterms with business as usual. That means dealing with the “large criminal enterprise” that is Donald Trump and the Republicans.

That means abolishing ICE, for example, which is “a death squad” operating like a secret police force, and publishing information about all those masked thugs. It also means holding the many criminals involved in the regime’s corruption accountable—at the state level by attorneys general, if needed. Call it a “truth and reconciliation” process, something that America has failed to do before.