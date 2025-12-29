Untethered from reality, indifferent to real emergencies, disappointed that one man’s struggles shifted away the attention. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

What a year we’ve had. It has felt more like five years…or maybe a decade. And what a year we will have, one in which we can continue to prove our commitment to our beloved country and our determination to defy the authoritarian madness of this hateful regime and its depraved and deranged leader.

In an effort to grasp what we’ve lived through, I’ve gathered here 10 essays and one live video recorded during the Oct. 18 No Kings protest. These are among the most popular works published by America, America during 2025.

You will see that I begin with two essays from November last year, one published the day after the 2024 election and the other published several days later. It seemed to me that the best way to reflect on the last year requires remembering that moment right after the election and then a few days later after absorbing the initial shock of Trump retaking the White House.

I won’t attempt to summarize in a few sentences all the twists and turns of 2025—the daily onslaught of a regime devoted to dismantling our democratic institutions and alliances, ruthlessly attacking our values and principles, lawlessly abusing both undocumented immigrants and American citizens. But I will say that these essays and the comments from America, America readers underscore our horror at what’s happened in America, our determination to comprehend it and our commitment to opposing it.

I hope you find it valuable to look back at the year through this work. Let me conclude by noting that I’m looking toward 2026 with optimism. This is the year when the feckless, kowtowing Republicans in Congress can be returned to the minority, making it possible for a Democratic majority to strengthen its opposition; this includes investigating and prosecuting the lawlessness of Trump and his regime.

As I noted last week (“We Can’t Stop Caring”), the year ahead takes on special meaning because it’s the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding: This is our chance to prove with a loud voice and great purpose that we will not tolerate the despotic rule of a demagogue and his sycophantic regime ending our democratic project. You can be sure that America, America will be devoted to confronting the regime’s continuing abuses, speaking truth to power and making every effort to help limit the damage of Donald Trump’s mad reign.

The next year will be pivotal. May 2026 represent the year when Americans saved their republic from tyranny.

Yes, Donald Trump will be the next president. Our resistance continues.

As we grapple with where we are and the road ahead

Elon Musk and his sidekick Donald Trump are remorseless in their pursuit to dismantle our government. But they’re wrong to assume their coup has succeeded.

Never forget the day in our Oval Office when Donald Trump and JD Vance abused and betrayed a democratic ally and a genuine hero in the midst of a barbaric war with Russia. A Saturday prompt.

Nine facts that show we are still Americans. We will not give in to Trump’s dictatorial regime. We are still human. We will decide our own fate.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker calls for mass protests and disruptions in response to the Trump regime’s cruelty and “authoritarian power grabs”

He can demand it. He can travel to the Middle East and pretend he’s getting it. But we can be sure that most will never give it to him.

Reflecting on the escalating hostility to America values, principles and decency in a 24-hour period

Donald Trump goes to Scotland, spreading his mess on the global stage

A recording from Steven Beschloss’s 11-minute live video, including interviews with protestors.

In this single moment, we got more visual evidence of Trump’s absence of compassion, indeed the indifference to the suffering of another human. A Saturday prompt.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to America, America for $50 a year or just $5 a month. This helps sustain our growing work, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to our dynamic community conversations. It also represents your commitment to independent journalism.