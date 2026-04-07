America, America

America, America

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My Conversation with Ana Marie Cox

On Trump's genocidal ultimatums, managing stress and identifying reasons for hope
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Steven Beschloss and Ana Marie Cox
Apr 07, 2026
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On a day like today—when Donald Trump is threatening “a whole civilization will die tonight”—I was glad to talk with political and cultural journalist and commentator Ana Marie Cox. We discussed the terrorizing reality of a White House occupant who threatens to bomb a proud people and culture “back to the Stone Ages where they belong.” We also addressed my call for …

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