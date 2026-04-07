On a day like today—when Donald Trump is threatening “a whole civilization will die tonight”—I was glad to talk with political and cultural journalist and commentator Ana Marie Cox. We discussed the terrorizing reality of a White House occupant who threatens to bomb a proud people and culture “back to the Stone Ages where they belong.” We also addressed my call for …
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My Conversation with Ana Marie Cox
On Trump's genocidal ultimatums, managing stress and identifying reasons for hope
Apr 07, 2026
∙ Paid
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
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