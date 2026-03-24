Attorney Marc Elias is one of the country’s most important legal voices and advocates for voting rights, democracy and justice. Look no further for proof than his role in securing over 60 legal victories against Donald Trump’s efforts to falsely claim voting fraud in the 2020 elections, as well as his ongoing efforts to push back against a Trump regime …
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My Conversation with Marc Elias
On Donald Trump, voter suppression, ICE deployment the SAVE Act, midterm turnout, the Epstein files, the need for accountability, the necessity of public protest—and more
Mar 24, 2026
∙ Paid
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
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