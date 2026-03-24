America, America

America, America

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My Conversation with Marc Elias

On Donald Trump, voter suppression, ICE deployment the SAVE Act, midterm turnout, the Epstein files, the need for accountability, the necessity of public protest—and more
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Steven Beschloss and Marc Elias
Mar 24, 2026
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Attorney Marc Elias is one of the country’s most important legal voices and advocates for voting rights, democracy and justice. Look no further for proof than his role in securing over 60 legal victories against Donald Trump’s efforts to falsely claim voting fraud in the 2020 elections, as well as his ongoing efforts to push back against a Trump regime …

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