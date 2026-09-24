Putin’s Willing Partner

A useful idiot. A Russian asset. A willing partner. Putin’s puppet. A fanboy of murderous dictators. There are many ways to characterize Donald Trump’s engagement and infatuation with Vladimir Putin, but it remains clear that Trump has continuously lied about the extent of Russia’s interference in our country. Why? And what are the consequences? And to what extent is Russia a continuing threat in the midterms and beyond?

In the latest episode of Six Questions, veteran journalist and author David Corn unpacks what’s happening. He’s the author of the new book, How Russia Won: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and The Fight For America.

Among his book’s conclusions: