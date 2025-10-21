The Clown With a Fake Crown

This is the latest short video in my ongoing series. As I note here, Donald Trump is a clown wearing a fake crown. Except he’s not funny. He’s never been funny…And it remains up to us to prove that a president’s power still depends on the Constitution and the will of the people, not a fake crown.

I hope you’ll take a minute and a half (1:34 to be exact) to watch this video and share it with others. We all need to continue to voice our dissent to this corrupt and criminal regime.

