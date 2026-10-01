America, America

America, America

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The Gift of Radical Honesty

In this “Six Questions” interview, Hunter Biden explores how facing addiction and relentless public attacks has been liberating. He also weighs in on Trump family corruption and much more.
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Few people have faced more vicious and non-stop public attacks than Hunter Biden, the son of former president Joe Biden. Remarkably, he has emerged out of both this and his struggles with drug addiction with a commitment to what he calls “the gift of being radically honest.” As Hunter explains in this latest episode of Six Questions, “It is so empowering to know and accept all of yourself.”

I hope you’ll check out this candid conversation, in which Hunter shares his views on a wide range of topics both personal and political. Among them: The appalling levels of corruption of Donald Trump and his family, the need for accountability when Democrats take back the majority, his readiness to appear before Congress alongside the Trump children, his love and admiration for his father, and his “biggest disappointment” in his father’s presidency.

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