Decency Won. How About That.

Thanks to everyone who tuned into my live Six Questions video with Charlie Sykes, an insightful political commentator who is a co-founder and former editor-in-chief of The Bulwark and publisher of To the Contrary on Substack.

Like so many of us, Charlie had wondered what happened to the American people and what he called “the coalition of the decent.” He asked himself, “Do we actually understand who the American people are, what they’re willing to tolerate?”

Well, that coalition showed up for the midterms, at least in part as a “reaction against just the crudity, the vulgarity and the brutality of the Trump era.” And they delivered “the most comprehensive repudiation of a presidency and a party that we have seen for more than a half a century.”

Our conversation recaps what happened, but we also dig into what comes next as the reckoning begins and the Republicans turn on each other.