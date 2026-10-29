Leading with Hope, Not Fear| David Hogg on Young Voters and the Midterms

A new Harvard Youth poll found that just nine percent of young Americans ages 18 to 29 think the country is headed in the right direction. That same poll found that corruption in government and affordability are young voters’ leading issues for the midterms, just as they top every other age demographic.

And while opposing Donald Trump is another key motivator, David Hogg, co-founder and president of Leaders We Deserve, insists that is not enough. “I want people excited voting for [progressive Democrats] because they know that we are actually going to get things done,” he says, adding that “we need a government that actively looks after its elders, but also looks after the next generation simultaneously.”

David—whose national prominence and gun control activism emerged in the wake of the Parkland high school shooting in 2018— has been energetically committed to recruiting and electing young progressives who are focused on concrete change that can make life in America better. “We try to find the best young people of our generation and give them the resources and advice that they need to win and be loyal only to their constituents and delivering for them,” he says.

I hope you’ll check out this latest Six Questions interview. David shares his ideas on what young people need, on leadership, on the prospects for a midterm blue tsunami, on what gives him hope—and more.

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