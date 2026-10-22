How Worried Should We Be? | Six Questions For Frank Figliuzzi

My conversation with Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI assistant director of counterintelligence and a national security analyst, should be a reminder that there are good and capable people committed to combating the illegalities of the Trump regime. Like many of you, I worry about the threat of sabotage before, during and after the midterm elections as Donald Trump seeks to subvert the will of the people. But overcoming Trump’s disgraceful attacks depends on public officials who grasp the danger and are preparing to fight back now rather than wait to see what happens on Nov. 3.

“The signals, the intel are there,” Frank said, noting Trump’s efforts to claim election fraud now and after the election. He expects to see unqualified lawyers positioned as election monitors to claim they witnessed fraud, then FBI agents and Homeland Security officials insisting they need search-and-seizure warrants to seize ballots. The goal: cause disruption and chaos. “I think they will be successful in sowing confusion and a lack of credibility in the outcome of certain elections and in certain places,” Frank said.

Frank also flagged the growing role of foreign interference, noting that it has already started. “I think Putin is very, very desperate to maintain Trump and the GOP in power,” he said. “It literally ties to his existence.”

What does that look like? “I think he will pull out all the stops,” Frank said. “It could be everything from propaganda online and social media all the way to instigating civil unrest, fights and rumors that result in potentially violent action. And again, we have seen these attempts by Russia before.”

Yes, these are reasons for alarm, but Frank’s optimism stems in part from conversations he’s had with four secretaries of state. “They’re ready,” he said. “It doesn’t mean—and this is really important—it doesn’t mean that the bad stuff isn’t going to happen, but rather the secretaries of state and attorney generals are practicing, rehearsing, and the plan is in place with judges and lawyers and 24-7 standby, and they’ll be ready to file. But please don’t confuse that with ready to prevent, but rather ready to challenge— and we should be prepared.”

We too should be ready. That means not being surprised when the cries and lies of fraud grow louder, especially after the election. And the strongest way this attack can be minimized is by continuing to work to increase voter turnout, making the outcome too big to rig.

I hope you’ll give this conversation a listen (and check out The Frank Figliuzzi Show that Frank hosts in partnership with Lincoln Square). I am making this recording available to everyone today, not just paid subscribers, because it’s important that we all are informed and not surprised by what will likely come. Please do share it—and if you’re not a paid subscriber, I hope you will support this work by becoming one.

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As we near the midterms, it’s more important than ever to support the survival of democracy. I remain committed to raising my voice as vividly and fiercely as I can. I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber for just $50 a year or $5 a month to show your support and enhance your engagement—to share your thoughts in the comments sections and access all content.