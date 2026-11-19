Fred Wellman beat 14-year Republican incumbent Ann Wagner in Missouri’s second congressional district, a seat that a Democrat hasn’t held in over three decades and Trump won by eight points in 2024. He won, he said, with a coalition of labor unions and immigrant communities, residents participating in roadside rallies, and a focus on “cost, corruption, chaos.”

Fred has never held elective office. He spent 20 years in the Army as an aviation officer, launched an advocacy group for veterans and their families, and gained “internet fame” as a political podcaster. “I ran because I got angry,” he told me in this latest episode of Six Questions.

We talked about this historic group of Democrats’ “mandate for change,” the need for “thorough public investigations,” the responsibility to “work quickly” on an affordability agenda, and his particular desire not only to see Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth removed from office, but return the military to its “core values.” That requires removing the “different infestations” in the Department of Defense of “Christian nationalism and racism and bigotry and politicization of the military.”

We talked policy and process, including the need for campaign finance reform, avoiding “civil war” within the party, and the necessity of no longer relying on norms and traditions to withstand a malevolent force like Donald Trump. But after his first few days of orientation, Fred also told me about the inspiration of being there—standing in the room where FDR gave his “Day of Infamy” speech, now being one of just 11,262 Americans who have served as a representative in Congress. If you’re not touched by that history, he said, “you’re not normal.”

In the end, we also discussed the nation’s future and the possibility of rekindling trust. “I still believe in America. I still believe in the goodness of the people of America,” Fred said, explaining that he is convinced most Americans share the same core values. “We have to get back to a time where we’re arguing about the path of those core values and how we implement those instead of actually questioning each other’s moral standing…[to] trust each other again….to restore faith in government.”

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