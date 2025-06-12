When Telling the Truth is a Fireable Offense

ABC News correspondent Terry Moran tweeted that Donald Trump and his adviser Stephen Miller were “world-class haters,” and the network reacted by firing Moran. Never mind that they are first-class haters, and there’s tons of evidence to support that conclusion. In this short On-Target video by Mark Jacob and me, we discuss how ABC decided that a posture of objectivity was more important—and how this journalistic mindset has aided Trump’s dangerous march into authoritarianism.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already. And one other note: Terry Moran has joined Substack. That’s good news. We need more honest voices choosing independence over capitulation.

