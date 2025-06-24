Media Must Push Back Against Trump's War Gaslighting

This short On-Target video by Mark Jacob and me examines how Donald Trump makes claims about Iran’s nuclear program that are both unproven and ignore the findings of U.S. intel agencies. Too many journalists in legacy media have again taken Trump’s words at face value, even though he has proven himself (over and over) to be a pathological liar and an unreliable source.

There are some exceptions: An especially on-target piece of journalism in a just-published interview by The New Republic’s Greg Sargent with Illinois Rep. Sean Casten. Also digging in on this issue: James Risen in The Guardian.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

One programming note: Legal expert and justice advocate Glenn Kirschner will be joining me for a Substack Live conversation at 4:30 PM ET today. I hope you’ll join us.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. Building our community has never been more important.