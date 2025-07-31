America, America

America, America

The Epstein Scandal Endures. Memory of The Victims Should, Too.

Yes, the sex abuse scandal has political significance, but is also a human tragedy
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Jul 31, 2025
In this On-Target short video, Mark Jacob and I urge people to not view the Jeffrey Epstein scandal as purely a political story, but to keep the victims front and center. A recent New York Times story (gift link) focused on Maria Farmer, who told the police and the FBI about Epstein’s abuse and urged them to investigate his circle—including Donald Trump.

Then there’s Virginia Giuffre, who was recruited by Epstein’s sex-trafficking and sexual abusing girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell while the 17-year-old was working at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago spa. Trump said Epstein “stole” her from him, as if Trump considered her to be property. Also, we discuss why a Maxwell pardon would be a huge outrage.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

