This special compilation from Six Questions with Steven Beschloss begins with psychologist Mary Trump warning in June that there is no bottom to her uncle’s decline. Then, in November, after the historic repudiation at the ballot box, Charlie Sykes described the coalition of the decent showing up, and Fred Wellman, a first-time candidate who flipped a T…
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