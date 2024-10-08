Are Mainstream Media Afraid of a Vindictive Trump?

The New York Times finally wrote a hard-nosed story about the aged Trump’s incoherent rhetoric. But few outlets are joining in. Also, NBC Universal is holding a potentially damaging documentary on Trump’s family separation policy until after the election. What’s going on here? Are the media “complying in advance” in case Trump wins?

As historian Timothy Snyder put it in his book, On Tyranny, “In times like these, individuals think ahead about what a more repressive government will want, and then offer themselves without being asked. A citizen who adapts in this way is teaching power what it can do.” Is this what too many media organizations, fearful of their future if a vengeful Trump takes back power, are doing?

“Media Misses” pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections.