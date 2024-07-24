Playback speed
As If Unity Is a Bad Thing

Democrats enthusiastically coalesce around Kamala Harris, but a writer at The Atlantic would prefer more uncertainty and dissension.
Steven Beschloss
Jul 24, 2024
Transcript

As the Democrats coalesced behind Kamala Harris—including raising over $250 million and a majority of state delegates backing her nomination—a few people in the news media such as Graeme Wood in The Atlantic (gift link) complained that a contentious open convention would be a better idea.

For whom? Maybe for Trump. His article’s arrogant title: “Democrats Are Making a Huge Mistake.” I think he could not be more wrong.

“Media Misses” pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the outstanding Stop the Presses newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

You can watch our conversation here:

