As the Corrupt Trumps Monetize the Presidency

Yes, we are confronted by desecration upon desecration. Here’s one more: Donald Trump’s two oldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, are doing major deals at home and abroad that are opportunities for blatant influence peddling with Daddy.

In this new On-Target short video, Mark Jacob and I highlight a New York Times story (gift link) that details the grift and notes a key difference between these deals and the businesses of past presidential family members: Trump himself is pocketing money, indifferent to conflicts of interest—or the Constitution’s essentially defunct Emoluments Clause meant to stem such profiteering. It’s just one more reminder that this corrupt family believes the rules do not apply to them.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

