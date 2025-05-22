America, America

Bribes, Lies and Cruelty

On-Target spotlights six stories that exemplify the Trump regime's corruption and criminality
Steven Beschloss
May 22, 2025
Yes, as the madness accelerates in both quantity and degree, it seemed necessary for my latest On-Target video with Mark Jacob to address more than one story. In fact, Mark and I discuss six news developments, from Walmart raising prices to the Qatari jumbo jet “gift” to Republicans lying about Medicaid. Taken together, they paint a picture of a reckless, cruel, dishonest Trump White House—a hostile regime that mocks the rule of law, despises the Constitution and ignores the needs of the people. Here are our six topics, part of the accumulating reality that demands change:

