Don't believe the hype that Harris-Walz is "far left"

Today’s Media Misses video looks at how Fox News and Donald Trump dishonestly accuse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz of a “far-left agenda.” They are determined to push the framing that the Harris-Walz ticket is some kind of dangerous extremism—or even “communist.” In fact, their positions on issues like abortion rights, gun background checks and paid leave are extremely popular with the public. It’s important that the public rejects these old and false labels.

Media Misses pairs me with Mark Jacob, media critic and author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

You can watch our conversation here:

Please do share our conversation.

Share

Have you considered becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month? I hope you will. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone, and give you full access to the comments sections.