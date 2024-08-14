Earth to Media: Trump’s a Pathological Liar

Why would The New York Times ignore the past and take Trump seriously about keeping Obamacare? Why write a headline like “Harris Says Trump Will Repeal Obamacare. Trump Now Claims He’ll Make It ‘Better’”?

Why not assume that, rather than make healthcare for Americans “better,” the retribution candidate will try to kill the program exactly because it was Barack Obama and Joe Biden who passed it? It’s way past time for reporters to stop transcribing Trump’s “positions” as if they are reliable statements by a legitimate candidate.

As usual, Media Misses pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

You can watch our conversation—a mere four minutes of your time—here:

