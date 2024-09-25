Elon Musk Is an Information Polluter

Elon Musk says ABC News “lost a lot of credibility” in the Trump-Harris debate, but Musk loses credibility whenever he posts on his site. After claiming his goal was to expand free speech when he bought Twitter two years ago, this dangerous man has used his site—and his own 199 million followers—to spread extremist lies and prop up Donald Trump’s candidacy. What a misfortune for democracy.

This new “Media Misses” video addresses these issues in conversation with Mark Jacob, author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections.

One other note: I have recently partnered with Instaread to produce high-quality audio versions of every written piece published here. If you’d prefer to listen to audio, here’s your chance. You can check it out for a seven-day free trial. Just click on the image above or this link.

As always, thank you for your engagement with America, America. I can’t overstate how much this community means to me—and how much I know we are stronger together.