Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
17

Elon Musk Is an Information Polluter

The Twitter/X owner poses as a media critic, but he abuses his massive platform to spread misinformation and blatant lies
Steven Beschloss
Sep 25, 2024
17
Share
Transcript

Elon Musk says ABC News “lost a lot of credibility” in the Trump-Harris debate, but Musk loses credibility whenever he posts on his site. After claiming his goal was to expand free speech when he bought Twitter two years ago, this dangerous man has used his site—and his own 199 million followers—to spread extremist lies and prop up Donald Trump’s candidacy. What a misfortune for democracy.

This new “Media Misses” video addresses these issues in conversation with Mark Jacob, author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections.

One other note: I have recently partnered with Instaread to produce high-quality audio versions of every written piece published here. If you’d prefer to listen to audio, here’s your chance. You can check it out for a seven-day free trial. Just click on the image above or this link.

As always, thank you for your engagement with America, America. I can’t overstate how much this community means to me—and how much I know we are stronger together.

Discussion about this podcast

America, America
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Steven Beschloss
Recent Episodes
Politico to Kamala Harris: Can't You Be More Undisciplined?
  Steven Beschloss
The Media’s Fetishizing of The ‘Undecided’
  Steven Beschloss
Trump tramples on soldiers’ graves—and the truth
  Steven Beschloss
Earth to Media: Trump’s a Pathological Liar
  Steven Beschloss
Trump Watch: He's Losing His Mind
  Steven Beschloss
Don't believe the hype that Harris-Walz is "far left"
  Steven Beschloss
Trump Watch: Vote, While You Still Can
  Steven Beschloss