Fighting for Democracy with Facts

PolitiFact provides a strong response to Trump’s lies about the L.A. wildfires.
Steven Beschloss
Jan 16, 2025
Transcript

The latest On-Target short video by Mark Jacob and me praises a fact-checking piece by PolitFact that attempts to douse Donald Trump’s lies about water management during the current California wildfires. It may sometimes feel like a futile task to fight such relentless fabrications. But it’s important for a democratic citizenry to know what’s true and what’s false—and to gather useful ammunition to respond to people convinced that Trump and his enablers are telling the truth. As I conclude in this discussion, this gathering and sharing of facts is “part of how we oppose what is going to be a floodgate, a firehose, of lies.”

Jacob authors the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

