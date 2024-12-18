Playback speed
Here Come the Oligarchs to Undermine Democracy

Self-serving, knee-bending billionaires are joining Trump's gravy train
Steven Beschloss
Dec 18, 2024
This new “On-Target” short video by Mark Jacob and me highlights a recent Rolling Stone story focusing on the system of government known as oligarchy—and how the right is embracing it. The super-rich know Trump can punish or reward them, and he’s succeeding at pressuring them into anti-democratic alliances with him. Sadly, some billionaires are more than happy to do so.

Here’s how Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy describes oligarchy: “A handful of really rich people run the government and they steal from ordinary people, using their access to government in order to make themselves and their families even richer.” I expect this is a topic and a burgeoning reality that we will be giving special attention to in the months ahead—and I hope you’ll watch this video now.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

