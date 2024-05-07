How Much Lying Can You Tolerate? (audio)

America, America
How Much Lying Can You Tolerate?
Reading aloud Saturday's post on lying and reflecting on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Steven Beschloss
May 07, 2024
Dear Friend,

On this Holocaust Remembrance Day, I’d like to take a moment to share with you the heartfelt words of President Joe Biden delivered at the U.S. Capitol’s Emancipation Hall. This was an opportunity to remember what happened, to assert that forgetting or denying what happened must be fought against, and to confront the continuing and hateful reality of antisemitism in all its forms.

We give voice to the six million Jews who were systematically targeted and murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War Two. We honor the memory of the victims, the pain of survivors and the bravery of heroes who stood up to Hitler’s unspeakable evil. And we recommit to heeding the lessons of one of the darkest chapters in human history—to revitalize and realize the responsibility of “Never Again.” Never again simply translated for me means never forget, never forget. Never forgetting means you must keep telling the story, you must keep teaching the truth, must keep teaching our children and grandchildren. And the truth is we’re at risk of people not knowing the truth.

There’s so much more to say, but let me turn now to today’s audio post.

