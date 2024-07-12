Introducing "Trump Watch"

This, “Trump Watch,” is the first of a new video feature intended to point a spotlight on what this dangerously malignant man says and does.

This first short video—an imperfect beginning upon which I hope to improve as I go along—was motivated by two intolerable bits of information: One, Trump once again calling for perceived enemies “to be sent to prison for long periods of time.” And another, a plan underway to arrest for treason some 350 Americans on a target list, including high-profile Democrats, members of the Jan. 6 select committee and journalists at leading media outlets. I won’t say more here in hopes that you’ll give it a look.

One of our central challenges is that Donald Trump’s endless firehose of lies and disturbing plans can be overwhelming, making it easier for him to skate along without sufficient scrutiny. While I surely don’t see “Trump Watch” solving this dilemma all by itself, I hope that my choices of where to aim a light will help guide our understanding and help ensure that at least some of his devious intentions are not missed.

None of us know exactly what it will take to ensure this man is defeated. But there’s little doubt that his defeat is fundamental if we are to avoid the demise of democracy and the ushering in of fascism in America. We have less than four months before the Nov. 5 election, and I believe this is our most urgent task. We must do this not just for ourselves, but for all the democracy-loving Americans that have come before us and and for all the future generations that deserve the nourishment and possibilities of a democratic society.

I hope this first two-minute “Trump Watch” provides focus and framing that will make it worth watching—and sharing with your various friends and communities.

