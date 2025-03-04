Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
13
39

JD Vance Further Antagonizes America's Allies

UK-based Guardian newspaper details the anger Vance is stoking after the Trump regime's abandonment of Ukraine
Steven Beschloss
Mar 04, 2025
13
39
Share
Transcript

The short On-Target videos produced by Mark Jacob and me spotlight news outlets that are standing strong as the Trump regime’s authoritarianism puts journalism and our nation in increasing danger. The British-based Guardian is one of the standouts, with excellent reporting on how Donald Trump, JD Vance and their arrogant miscreants are alienating allies and the traditional relationships that make American safer.

After discussion about a British-French peacekeeping force in Ukraine, Vice President Vance mocked the idea of deploying “20,000 troops from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years.” But France helped the U.S. in Afghanistan, and the Brits helped us in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Vance later claimed he wasn’t talking about Britain and France (oh, sure), but he didn’t say who his insults were intended to demean. Perhaps his arrogant comments Monday night were intended as the warmup act before Trump’s hostile attacks in his address to Congress Tuesday night.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. Building our community has never been more important.

America, America
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Steven Beschloss
Recent Episodes
“Our Liberty Depends on Freedom of the Press”
  Steven Beschloss and Mark Jacob
Ukraine, Russia and Trump's Betrayal
  Steven Beschloss and Alexander Vindman
Talking Trump, Ukraine, Facts and Damned Lies
  Steven Beschloss and Liza Donnelly
The Opposition Needs to Raise Its Voice–Daily
  Steven Beschloss
Snapshot: Talking with Rick Stengel about Crazy and Dangerous Ideas
  Steven Beschloss and Rick Stengel
Musk and Trump's Pursuit of Unrestricted Corruption
  Steven Beschloss
Gathering Facts to Confront the Musk Coup
  Steven Beschloss