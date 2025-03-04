JD Vance Further Antagonizes America's Allies

The short On-Target videos produced by Mark Jacob and me spotlight news outlets that are standing strong as the Trump regime’s authoritarianism puts journalism and our nation in increasing danger. The British-based Guardian is one of the standouts, with excellent reporting on how Donald Trump, JD Vance and their arrogant miscreants are alienating allies and the traditional relationships that make American safer.

After discussion about a British-French peacekeeping force in Ukraine, Vice President Vance mocked the idea of deploying “20,000 troops from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years.” But France helped the U.S. in Afghanistan, and the Brits helped us in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Vance later claimed he wasn’t talking about Britain and France (oh, sure), but he didn’t say who his insults were intended to demean. Perhaps his arrogant comments Monday night were intended as the warmup act before Trump’s hostile attacks in his address to Congress Tuesday night.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

