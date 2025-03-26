Playback speed
Transcript
Lies, Incompetence & National Security

A recording from Steven Beschloss's live video
Steven Beschloss
and
Mark Jacob
Mar 26, 2025
Thank you to everyone who joined my live video conversation with

Mark Jacob
today. Here’s the recording of our talk which focused on the good work of Jeffrey Goldberg at The Atlantic to expose the egregious breach of national security by using Signal, an insecure communications channel, to discuss an imminent bombing attack in Yemen.

That was the starting point for us to address the regime’s lies that this was not classified information and to attack Goldberg’s credibility. Both are part of the typical Trump approach to attack the journalist, lie about what really happened, never apologize and never take accountability for mistakes. When this failure endangers men and women in harm’s way, it couldn’t be more serious—nor must it quickly blow over.

This is a big deal, affecting national security, global alliances and intelligence sharing by allies who have a growing list of reasons to doubt the reliability of Trump’s America. I hope you’ll reach out to your representatives to let them know how you feel and demand full Congressional investigations. In my view, that should also include demanding the resignation of the dangerously unqualified and incompetent Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth.

