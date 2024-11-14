‘Media Misses’ becomes ‘On-Target,’ promoting pro-democracy journalism

What’s the proper reaction to the election of a would-be dictator? It’s not to give up and hide. It’s to lift up the best of our political journalism and the public figures fighting for our freedom. That’s why the “Media Misses” video series by Mark Jacob and me is morphing into “On-Target,” in which we’ll promote pro-democracy media like ProPublica, Guardian US and The New Republic, as well as public figures like governors and other state and local officials standing up to Donald Trump and the ongoing threats to democracy and decency. Yes, this is a time for sober recognition of our ongoing political reality, but it’s also a time to stay positive and stay active.

I also hope that you will share here examples of courage and resistance when you see and hear them. Perhaps they will be spotlighted in future additions of “On-Target.” Let me know what you think of our new approach.

Mark Jacob is author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

