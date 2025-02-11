Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
25

Musk and Trump's Pursuit of Unrestricted Corruption

The demolition of the agency that protects consumers is just the latest effort to enrich themselves and their cronies
Steven Beschloss
Feb 11, 2025
4
25
Share
Transcript

This new On-Target video with Mark Jacob discusses Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) and Project 2025 author Russell Vought dismantling a government agency that was created by Congress to protect consumers. A story in Bloomberg details the hostile methods of their intrusion into the computer system and the step-by-step efforts to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has saved everyday Americans $20.7 billion since it launched in 2011.

Why did they do it? Forget their publicly stated objective of saving money. Musk and his operatives accessed the databases containing closely guarded information to end the watchdog’s financial scrutiny—and likely position Musk to exploit the gathered information for his own plans to sell his new “digital wallet” payment service on X.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. Building our community has never been more important.

America, America
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Steven Beschloss
Recent Episodes
Gathering Facts to Confront the Musk Coup
  Steven Beschloss
The J6 Pardons Encourage More Domestic Terrorism
  Steven Beschloss
Fighting for Democracy with Facts
  Steven Beschloss
When Meta Bows Down to Trump
  Steven Beschloss
Here Come the Oligarchs to Undermine Democracy
  Steven Beschloss
Of Course, Trump Picks an IRS Chief Who Wants to Abolish the IRS
  Steven Beschloss
The Dangers of 'Brain Rot' in Today's America
  Steven Beschloss