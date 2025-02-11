Musk and Trump's Pursuit of Unrestricted Corruption

This new On-Target video with Mark Jacob discusses Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) and Project 2025 author Russell Vought dismantling a government agency that was created by Congress to protect consumers. A story in Bloomberg details the hostile methods of their intrusion into the computer system and the step-by-step efforts to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has saved everyday Americans $20.7 billion since it launched in 2011.

Why did they do it? Forget their publicly stated objective of saving money. Musk and his operatives accessed the databases containing closely guarded information to end the watchdog’s financial scrutiny—and likely position Musk to exploit the gathered information for his own plans to sell his new “digital wallet” payment service on X.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. Building our community has never been more important.