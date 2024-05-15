Normalizing a Trump rally is media malpractice

Today’s installment of our short video series “Media Misses” looks at how the Associated Press failed to mention the most offensive aspects of Donald Trump’s rally last weekend in Wildwood, N.J. AP also bought into a clearly bogus crowd estimate, serving the goals of the Trump campaign. We have seen this dangerous failure in coverage before, smoothing Trump’s path to the White House. Political reporters must do better this time. The stakes could not be higher.

“Media Misses” pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

You can watch our conversation (just six minutes) here:

