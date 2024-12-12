Playback speed
Of Course, Trump Picks an IRS Chief Who Wants to Abolish the IRS

Nominee Billy Long is part of the oligarchs' strategy to avoid paying their fair share of taxes
Steven Beschloss
Dec 12, 2024
Donald Trump is making so many alarming appointments that it’s hard to keep up with all of them. Just yesterday, Trump appallingly announced his plan to put election denier Kari Lake in as head of Voice of America.

But in this installment of “On-Target,” Mark Jacob and I discuss one you might have missed. We discuss how Trump wants to reward his super-rich supporters (and himself) by installing an IRS commissioner who thinks the IRS should be abolished. The New Republic’s Timothy Noah has written an excellent piece about Trump’s IRS pick, Billy Long, a former congressman who tried to dismantle the IRS when he was in office.

Jacob is author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

