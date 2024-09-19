Politico to Kamala Harris: Can't You Be More Undisciplined?

Politico seemed annoyed when Vice President Kamala Harris did an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists and stayed focused. “Harris refuses to veer off script in her second high-profile interview,” the Politico headline complained. The story went on to say that “she did not break much ground or stray far from her talking points.”

Apparently, by not talking about sharks or Hannibal Lecter or otherwise drifting into incoherence, she disappointed the reporters. As if the vice president, who has been running a brilliantly successful campaign in a highly accelerated timeline, should be criticized for their failure to find a more compelling angle for their coverage.

Media Misses pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Do check it out.

You can watch our conversation (less than four minutes) here:

