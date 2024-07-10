Remember "Hang Mike Pence"? Coverage of Trump VP Pick Barely Does

In today’s short Media Misses video, we discuss a new Washington Post story about Trump’s vice-presidential short list. Like a lot of other political stories these days, it focuses on the horse race while brushing past the dangerous crisis we face. Let’s be clear: This is not an exciting, suspenseful horse race. This is an alarming moment that threatens the end of democracy. Once again, this far-too-typical political coverage normalizes a convicted felon who sees the White House as an opportunity to expand his criminal enterprise and seek retribution.

Media Misses pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check if out if you haven’t already.

You can watch our conversation here:

