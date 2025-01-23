The J6 Pardons Encourage More Domestic Terrorism

The second Trump regime has begun with its expected horrors, but there are occasional signs that legacy media is recognizing the need to dig into the corrupt and dangerous actions of this president. (If only there were more of this before the election.) In this short On-Target video, Mark Jacob and I focus on a Washington Post story headlined “Clemency for Oath Keepers, Proud Boys fuels extremism threat, experts say” (gift link).

The Washington Post has plenty of problems these days—its billionaire owner kowtowing to Trump, its staff fleeing—but this is a valuable piece of reporting. Rather than just detail the facts of Trump’s reprehensible pardons, the reporters explore what the impact of these pardons may be. As they rightfully note, the release of convicted J6 felons sends a message to armed militia groups and other violent, anti-government individuals. They are now free, said one extremism researcher, “with a strong sense of victimhood and martyrdom, which will further radicalize and fuel recruitment platforms.”

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

