The Media’s Fetishizing of The ‘Undecided’

The New York Times says undecided voters want more “fine print” details. Really? They’re so lightly engaged that they haven’t made up their minds yet, but they want to dive into the intricacies of tax policy? Unlikely.

Rarely if ever have we had two presidential candidates representing such stark differences; we have no reason to assume learning these voters’ eventual preferences will unlock the mysteries of this election.

Media Misses pairs me with Mark Jacob, media critic and author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter.

You can watch our conversation (a mere 5 minutes) here:

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections.