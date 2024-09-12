Playback speed
The Media’s Fetishizing of The ‘Undecided’

We have no reason to assume learning the “fine print” will end the indecision
Steven Beschloss
Sep 12, 2024
The New York Times says undecided voters want more “fine print” details. Really? They’re so lightly engaged that they haven’t made up their minds yet, but they want to dive into the intricacies of tax policy? Unlikely. 

Rarely if ever have we had two presidential candidates representing such stark differences; we have no reason to assume learning these voters’ eventual preferences will unlock the mysteries of this election.

Media Misses pairs me with Mark Jacob, media critic and author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter.

You can watch our conversation (a mere 5 minutes) here:

