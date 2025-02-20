Playback speed
The Opposition Needs to Raise Its Voice–Daily

Regular briefings would spotlight what the Trump regime is getting wrong and provide a vivid alternative
Steven Beschloss
Feb 20, 2025
27
35
Transcript

Various commentators—including historian Timothy Snyder, newsletter writer Jennifer Schulze and me—have called for opponents of Trump to develop a regular means of truth-telling as an alternative to Trump’s lies and hostility to our democratic government and values.

It could be led by one great communicator, such as Pete Buttigieg, or a collection of strong communicators who could provide daily briefings in multiple media formats. This could be much like the briefings some governors gave during like the early days of COVID, when people were dealing with so much fear, uncertainty and misinformation. Mark Jacob and I discuss the idea in this new On-Target video.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you're not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections.

