The Opposition Needs to Raise Its Voice–Daily

Various commentators—including historian Timothy Snyder, newsletter writer Jennifer Schulze and me—have called for opponents of Trump to develop a regular means of truth-telling as an alternative to Trump’s lies and hostility to our democratic government and values.

It could be led by one great communicator, such as Pete Buttigieg, or a collection of strong communicators who could provide daily briefings in multiple media formats. This could be much like the briefings some governors gave during like the early days of COVID, when people were dealing with so much fear, uncertainty and misinformation. Mark Jacob and I discuss the idea in this new On-Target video.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

