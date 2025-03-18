Playback speed
The Trump Regime Retreats on Promised Agent Orange Cleanup

Reckless funding cut in Vietnam risks environmental catastrophe and signals America's waning global influence
Steven Beschloss
Mar 18, 2025
7
49
Transcript

The Trump regime’s reckless mishandling of a promised Agent Orange cleanup in Vietnam is the topic of a well-reported ProPublica story that Mark Jacob and I highlight in a new On-Target video. This deadly contamination dates back to the spraying of 10 million gallons of the toxic chemical during the Vietnam War, leading to the deaths of over 300,000 U.S. veterans and over 400,000 Vietnamese people. The cleanup of still highly poisoned soil has been a critical component to building a positive relationship with Vietnam and securing annual commerce of $160 billion.

The result of this careless cutting? Undermining the credibility of America in Vietnam and around the world as it pulls back on commitments made under USAID, the foreign aid agency under attack by Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

