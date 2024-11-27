Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
19
35

Trump’s Accelerating Plot to Steal Power from Congress

ProPublica examines the right-wing effort to hijack funding authority
Steven Beschloss
Nov 27, 2024
19
35
Share
Transcript

In this new “On-Target” short video, Mark Jacob and I discuss Donald Trump’s aggressive efforts to undo our government’s separation of powers and consolidate power in the executive branch. In a story headlined “How Trump Plans to Seize the Power of the Purse From Congress,” ProPublica looks at Trump’s plan to use a process called “impoundment” to refuse to spend money that Congress has appropriated if he opposes its purpose.

It's so important for the news media to keep tracking how Trump is amassing and abusing power. This will keep us attached to factual reality, especially as his employment of propaganda accelerates.

(One note: I refer in the conversation to an op-ed in the New York Times. That op-ed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy was published in the Wall Street Journal.)

Jacob is author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. That has never been more important.

America, America
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Steven Beschloss
Recent Episodes
While still in power, Democrats must confront Trump's plans
  Steven Beschloss
‘Media Misses’ becomes ‘On-Target,’ promoting pro-democracy journalism
  Steven Beschloss
No, Trump Is Not Normal. Stop Pretending He Is.
  Steven Beschloss
Are Mainstream Media Afraid of a Vindictive Trump?
  Steven Beschloss
Trump Watch: Prepping for Loss, Blaming Jewish Voters
  Steven Beschloss
Elon Musk Is an Information Polluter
  Steven Beschloss
Politico to Kamala Harris: Can't You Be More Undisciplined?
  Steven Beschloss