Trump’s Accelerating Plot to Steal Power from Congress

In this new “On-Target” short video, Mark Jacob and I discuss Donald Trump’s aggressive efforts to undo our government’s separation of powers and consolidate power in the executive branch. In a story headlined “How Trump Plans to Seize the Power of the Purse From Congress,” ProPublica looks at Trump’s plan to use a process called “impoundment” to refuse to spend money that Congress has appropriated if he opposes its purpose.

It's so important for the news media to keep tracking how Trump is amassing and abusing power. This will keep us attached to factual reality, especially as his employment of propaganda accelerates.

(One note: I refer in the conversation to an op-ed in the New York Times. That op-ed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy was published in the Wall Street Journal.)

Jacob is author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

