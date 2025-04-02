Playback speed
Trump’s Tariffs Promise a Major Car Wreck

He doesn’t seem to grasp that no vehicles are 100% American-made. And: Wisconsin says no to Elon Musk.
Steven Beschloss
Apr 02, 2025
Transcript

Donald Trump ridiculously dubbed today “Liberation Day,” as he foolishly insists that his expanded tariff policies will “free” the U.S. from foreign goods. Well, the people of Wisconsin had their own version of liberation day last night when they decisively voted (55-45 percent) to elect liberal Susan Crawford to Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. This despite oligarch Elon Musk big-footing in the state by spending a record $25 million to defeat her and insert Trump loyalist Brad Schimel.

This is great news for everyone who opposes the rule of oligarchs, kleptocrats and fascists, a genuine reason to celebrate that our fellow Americans in Wisconsin were not about to bow down to Elon Musk and Donald Trump and their overt buying of votes and rejection of our Constitution. Musk extravagantly claimed that this race “might decide the future of America and Western civilization.” I’d say this election should be a reminder that the desire for freedom and democracy is more than alive and more than ready to be seen and heard across the country. (So was the historic, record-breaking, 25-hour speech and condemnation of Trump by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker: “I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis…These are not normal times in America and they should not be treated as such.”)

This On-Target video by Mark Jacob and me focuses on an NBC report about tariffs on cars. Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on foreign cars and car parts, and he’s poised to order tariffs on many other products today. Trump says he wants Americans to buy cars made in this country. But as NBC noted: “There’s no such thing as a fully American-made car.” About 40% of an average car’s 30,000 parts car parts are foreign-made.

Unsurprisingly, Trump doesn’t seem to grasp that. As an unnecessary trade war intensifies, prices rise, the stock market falls and our overall economy takes a heavy blow, will Americans finally get over the myth that electing a so-called businessman is automatically good for the economy?

