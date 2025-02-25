Playback speed
Ukraine, Russia and Trump's Betrayal

The recording from my conversation with Alexander Vindman
Steven Beschloss
and
Alexander Vindman
Feb 25, 2025
I reached out last week to Ukraine expert

Alexander Vindman
about connecting on Facebook Live. I’ve been a great admirer of his since he began speaking out about the criminality of Donald Trump during his first term that led to Trump’s first impeachment. His timely new book, The Folly of Realism: How the West Deceived Itself About Russia and Betrayed America, came out today.

Here are several short clips in addition to the full recording, just in case you want to get a glimpse of our conversation and don’t have time for the whole thing.

